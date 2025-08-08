Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:25 PM

Senator Bushra, Resham celebrate pre-Independence Day with thalassemia children

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and renowned actress and social activist Resham on Friday visited the Sundas Foundation in Lahore, where they spent time with children battling thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood disorders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and renowned actress and social activist Resham on Friday visited the Sundas Foundation in Lahore, where they spent time with children battling thalassemia, hemophilia and other blood disorders.

The distinguished guests were received by Director Khalid Abbas Dar and briefed by Medical Director Dr. Adnan Gilani on the foundation’s state-of-the-art medical facilities and services. They toured various departments and interacted with young patients, commending their strength and resilience.

As part of the visit, the guests participated in a special pre-Independence Day celebration, joining the children in cutting a green-and-white themed cake and singing national songs.

Gifts were also distributed among the children.

Director Finance Ali Rauf and COO Abdul Sattar, who apprised the guests of the foundation’s nationwide blood donation drives and ongoing welfare efforts.

Senator Bushra and Resham lauded Sundas Foundation’s role in delivering compassionate care to patients suffering from blood-related illnesses. They urged the public and private sectors to support the foundation’s humanitarian mission.

