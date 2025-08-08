Departments Directed To Accelerate Pace Of Work On Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:15 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru has directed concerned departments to accelerate pace of work on ongoing infrastructure, development projects and ensure their timely completion in public interest.
He was presiding over a review meeting regarding development works under DDP-I at office of Deputy Commissioner Mardan. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Syed Fahad Iftikhar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Eid Nawaz Sherani, officials from the Communication and Works Department, Public Health Engineering, Local Government and Tehsil Municipal Administration.
The meeting focused on development schemes including projects related to schools, roads, hospitals and other public facilities.
Challenges hindering progress were also discussed in detail.
The minister directed authorities to ensure early completion of pending works at the Mardan Children’s Hospital and the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital. He also called for expediting the dualization of the Nawe Kali Toru Road and for immediate staff deployment at newly completed schools.
Zahir Shah Toru directed officials to visit project sites regularly, gather public feedback and ensure that all schemes are executed in line with public expectations and approved standards.
