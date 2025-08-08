AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studies Meeting aiming to analyze study progre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Department of the Mass Communication convened its 5th Board of Studies Meeting here today under the chair of Head of Mass Communication Dr. Shahida Khalique

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Department of the Mass Communication convened its 5th board of Studies Meeting here today under the chair of Head of Mass Communication Dr. Shahida Khalique.

The Meeting was graced by the presence of Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dean, Faculty of Humanities Social Sciences Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Registrar, and Dr. Javed Iqbal, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell. A nominee from the Controller of Examinations Office and Mr. Raja Sohail, District Information Officer Muzaffarabad also attended the meeting.Esteemed external members, including Dr.

Majid Ul Ghaffar from the Department of Mass Communication,Hazara University and Prof. Dr. Saqib Riaz from the Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University, contributed valuable insights to the discussions.

The Coordinator of the Department, with active engagement and participation from the departmental faculty and the meeting focused on curriculum development, academic enhancement, and strategic initiatives aimed at improving the overall quality of teaching and learning .As a gesture of academic collaboration, Dr. Majid Ul Ghaffar graciously presented copies of his book, Broadcast Journalism to all faculty members.