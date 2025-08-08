- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studies Meeting aiming to ..
AJK University Department Of Mass Communication Convenes Its 5th Board Of Studies Meeting Aiming To Analyze Study Progre
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:17 PM
The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Department of the Mass Communication convened its 5th Board of Studies Meeting here today under the chair of Head of Mass Communication Dr. Shahida Khalique
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Department of the Mass Communication convened its 5th board of Studies Meeting here today under the chair of Head of Mass Communication Dr. Shahida Khalique.
The Meeting was graced by the presence of Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dean, Faculty of Humanities Social Sciences Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Registrar, and Dr. Javed Iqbal, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell. A nominee from the Controller of Examinations Office and Mr. Raja Sohail, District Information Officer Muzaffarabad also attended the meeting.Esteemed external members, including Dr.
Majid Ul Ghaffar from the Department of Mass Communication,Hazara University and Prof. Dr. Saqib Riaz from the Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University, contributed valuable insights to the discussions.
The Coordinator of the Department, with active engagement and participation from the departmental faculty and the meeting focused on curriculum development, academic enhancement, and strategic initiatives aimed at improving the overall quality of teaching and learning .As a gesture of academic collaboration, Dr. Majid Ul Ghaffar graciously presented copies of his book, Broadcast Journalism to all faculty members.
Recent Stories
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade
AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studie ..
AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi
Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pri ..
Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committ ..
Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day
Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunitie ..
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail
Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochi ..
Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade5 minutes ago
-
AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studies Meeting aiming to ..3 minutes ago
-
AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee3 minutes ago
-
Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK3 minutes ago
-
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day9 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunities for them: Chief Mi ..9 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail9 minutes ago
-
Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochistan: DG Qurban9 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day9 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful action against Indian patron Khawarij13 minutes ago