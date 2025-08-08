Nine Development Schemes Worth Rs 22.181b Approved
The 16th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year, here Friday, approved nine development schemes across various sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs 22,181.718 million
Presided over by Planning & Development Board, Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved following development schemes:
1. Aquaculture: Shrimp Farming in Punjab (Revised) – Rs 9,940 million
2. Feasibility Study on Large-Scale Shrimp Farming (PC-II) – Rs 500 million
3. Solarisation of Public Colleges in Punjab – Rs 2,940.73 million
4. Feasibility Study to Establish Electric Power Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Punjab – Rs 30 million
5.
Solarisation of District and Sessions Courts and High Court Benches of Punjab – Rs 3,006.63 million
6. Solarisation of THQ Hospitals in Punjab – Rs 976 million
7. Rescue EMT Internship Program – Rs 1,051.194 million
8. Fire Service for 39 Tehsils (without Fire Vehicle) – Rs 1,884 million
9. Procurement of Ambulances for Referral – Rs 1,853.164 million
The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Fisheries Secretary Muddassir Riaz, Secretary (Energy) Dr. Farrukh Naveed, the board members and other senior officers.
Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved
