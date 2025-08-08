Nine development schemes worth Rs 22.181b approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The 16th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year, here Friday, approved nine development schemes across various sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs 22,181.718 million.

Presided over by Planning & Development Board, Punjab's Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved following development schemes:

1. Aquaculture: Shrimp Farming in Punjab (Revised) – Rs 9,940 million

2. Feasibility Study on Large-Scale Shrimp Farming (PC-II) – Rs 500 million

3. Solarisation of Public Colleges in Punjab – Rs 2,940.73 million

4. Feasibility Study to Establish Electric Power Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Punjab – Rs 30 million

5.

Solarisation of District and Sessions Courts and High Court Benches of Punjab – Rs 3,006.63 million

6. Solarisation of THQ Hospitals in Punjab – Rs 976 million

7. Rescue EMT Internship Program – Rs 1,051.194 million

8. Fire Service for 39 Tehsils (without Fire Vehicle) – Rs 1,884 million

9. Procurement of Ambulances for Referral – Rs 1,853.164 million

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Fisheries Secretary Muddassir Riaz, Secretary (Energy) Dr. Farrukh Naveed, the board members and other senior officers.