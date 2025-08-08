Governor KP, Federal Minister For Commerce Discuss Promotion Of Trade
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 08:15 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal on Friday to discuss the promotion of trade activities in the province
During the meeting, they exchanged views on enhancing commercial opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, addressing the concerns of the province's traders, particularly those raised by the Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and other related matters.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on enhancing commercial opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, addressing the concerns of the province’s traders, particularly those raised by the Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and other related matters.
The Federal Minister for Commerce assured the Governor of full cooperation in resolving the issues faced by the business community in the province.
Meanwhile, Central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Hafiz Hamdullah met Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at his residence.
The meeting discussed the recent Senate elections in which the opposition secured victory from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province’s political situation, and other matters of mutual interest.
Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and renowned scholar and President of the International Research Council (IRCRA) Muhammad Israr Madani held meeting at Governor House Islamabad.
They discussed regional and global issues including religious harmony, democracy, religious freedom, and constitutional challenges.
The Governor lauded IRCRA’s research initiatives and the Religious Diplomacy Program, terming them vital for promoting Pakistan’s positive image.
Madani presented his research publications to the Governor, who assured support for future academic collaboration.
IRCRA officials and religious leaders also attended the meeting.
