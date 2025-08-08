Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achievements, pays homage to national heroes

A special photo exhibition organized by the Multan Arts Council was opened to public here Friday to highlight the valor and achievements of Pakistan armed forces in the ‘Marka-e-Haq’ and pay homage to national heroes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A special photo exhibition organized by the Multan Arts Council was opened to public here Friday to highlight the valor and achievements of Pakistan armed forces in the ‘Marka-e-Haq’ and pay homage to national heroes.

Deputy commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu formally inaugurated the exhibition, accompanied by Resident Director of the Arts Council, Saleem Qaiser, and other senior district officials. The exhibition pays rich tribute to national heroes and martyrs, commemorating their sacrifices and celebrating their role in the nation's freedom.

Speaking to the media, the DC said that the exhibition was part of a broader series of events planned to mark the spirit of independence and national pride.

The exhibition showcased photos depicting the triumph Pakistan armed forces recorded in operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’.

“The district administration has launched mega events across Multan to engage citizens and honor the legacy of our heroes,” he stated. He added that citywide illuminations and decorative floats are also part of the ongoing celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the district.

The photo exhibition attracted a large number of visitors and is being praised for its powerful portrayal of patriotism and national resilience.