AJK PM Receives Briefing On Jagran Hydel Power Project Phase-II

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:23 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Friday received a detailed briefing on the Jagran Hydel Power Project Phase-II while Chairing a Meeting.

Secretary Department of Power Development and Electricity, Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, briefed the Prime Minister on the causes of delay in the project's construction and the progress achieved so far.

On the occasion, Minister Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chief Secretary Khushal Khan, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan, Secretary Electricity Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, and other senior officials were also present.

Speaking at the briefing, the Prime Minister said the project represents a significant milestone in addressing the region’s energy needs. He emphasized the importance of its timely completion and directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available resources to ensure the project is completed without further delay.

