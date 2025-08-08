2 Arrested For Killing Citizen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Friday arrested two accused for allegedly killing a citizen over a minor argument.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had opened fire on the citizen after exchange of hot words over a minor, who later died during treatment. The accused had gone onto hiding.
The police registered a case against the accused in June and used all means to arrest them.
