Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Continue Search Operations Under NAP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP

The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued search operations in different areas under the National Action Plan (NAP) to root out criminal elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued search operations in different areas under the National Action Plan (NAP) to root out criminal elements.

Local police, Elite Force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations carried out in the areas of City, Waris Khan, Cantt, Chauntra and Naseerabad police stations.

The details of 83 houses, 113 shopkeepers, four hotels, three godowns and more than 200 individuals were registered in the operations.

Recent Stories

Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achi ..

Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achievements, pays homage to natio ..

23 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under ..

Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP

25 seconds ago
 2 arrested for killing citizen

2 arrested for killing citizen

26 seconds ago
 AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power pro ..

AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power project phase-II

28 seconds ago
 Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on c ..

Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on cousin’s demise

29 seconds ago
 Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on ..

Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects

8 minutes ago
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss ..

Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade

8 minutes ago
 AJK University department of Mass Communication co ..

AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studie ..

6 minutes ago
 AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi

AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi

6 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha o ..

Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pri ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting ..

Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committ ..

6 minutes ago
 Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK

Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan