Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued search operations in different areas under the National Action Plan (NAP) to root out criminal elements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued search operations in different areas under the National Action Plan (NAP) to root out criminal elements.

Local police, Elite Force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the search operations carried out in the areas of City, Waris Khan, Cantt, Chauntra and Naseerabad police stations.

The details of 83 houses, 113 shopkeepers, four hotels, three godowns and more than 200 individuals were registered in the operations.