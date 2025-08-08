Open Menu

Chairman PPP Bilawal Condoles With PM Shehbaz On Cousin’s Demise

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:23 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to offer condolences on the passing of the Prime Minister’s cousin, Mian Shahid Shafi

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed heartfelt condolences to the prime minister, prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in ranks, and for patience and strength for the bereaved family, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Senator Sherry Rehman and Member of the National Assembly Asifa Bhutto-Zardari accompanied Chairman Bilawal during the meeting.

In a separate gesture, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also contacted the elder brother of the deceased, Javed Shafi, via telephone to extend his condolences.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for National food Security & Research Malik Rasheed Ahmad Siddiqui, Minister of State for Power Division Abdur Rehman Kanju, MNA Saira Afzal Tarar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki.

