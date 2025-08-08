Chairman PPP Bilawal Condoles With PM Shehbaz On Cousin’s Demise
Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 08:23 PM
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to offer condolences on the passing of the Prime Minister’s cousin, Mian Shahid Shafi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to offer condolences on the passing of the Prime Minister’s cousin, Mian Shahid Shafi.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed heartfelt condolences to the prime minister, prayed for the departed soul’s elevation in ranks, and for patience and strength for the bereaved family, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
Senator Sherry Rehman and Member of the National Assembly Asifa Bhutto-Zardari accompanied Chairman Bilawal during the meeting.
In a separate gesture, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also contacted the elder brother of the deceased, Javed Shafi, via telephone to extend his condolences.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for National food Security & Research Malik Rasheed Ahmad Siddiqui, Minister of State for Power Division Abdur Rehman Kanju, MNA Saira Afzal Tarar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki.
Recent Stories
Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achievements, pays homage to natio ..
Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP
2 arrested for killing citizen
AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power project phase-II
Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on cousin’s demise
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade
AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studie ..
AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi
Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pri ..
Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committ ..
Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Photo exhibition highlights ‘Marka-e-Haq’ achievements, pays homage to national heroes23 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police continue search operations under NAP25 seconds ago
-
2 arrested for killing citizen26 seconds ago
-
AJK PM receives briefing on Jagran Hydel power project phase-II28 seconds ago
-
Chairman PPP Bilawal condoles with PM Shehbaz on cousin’s demise29 seconds ago
-
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects8 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade8 minutes ago
-
AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studies Meeting aiming to ..6 minutes ago
-
AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee6 minutes ago
-
Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK6 minutes ago
-
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day13 minutes ago