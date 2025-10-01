Fahd Haroon Calls On Acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, Fahd Haroon, called on Acting President and Chairman Senate, Yousuf Raza Gillani, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.
During the meeting, Fahd Haroon briefed the Acting President on recent developments in the digital media domain, including initiatives aimed at enhancing the government’s public communication and digital outreach.
The Acting President appreciated the update and noted the importance of adopting effective digital strategies to strengthen engagement with the public and promote a positive national narrative.
The meeting underscored the growing role of digital platforms in public discourse and the government’s ongoing efforts to use them constructively.
