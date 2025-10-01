Railways special stops at Renala Khurd for urs participants

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Railways administration has announced special stops for two trains at Renala Khurd Railway Station to facilitate participants of the annual urs of Pir Muhammad Abdul Samad Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Pakistan Railways administration has announced special stops for two trains at Renala Khurd Railway Station to facilitate participants of the annual urs of Pir Muhammad Abdul Samad Khan.

According to a PR spokesperson on Wednesday, Allama Iqbal Express (9-Up) will make a two-minute stop at Renala Khurd on October 12, while Tezgam Express (8-Down) will stop at the station on October 15.

The decision has been taken to provide convenience to devotees traveling to attend the Urs.