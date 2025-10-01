Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued an alert predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms in the upper parts of the province, particularly Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Division and adjoining districts, from October 5 to 7

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday issued an alert predicting heavy rain and thunderstorms in the upper parts of the province, particularly Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Division and adjoining districts, from October 5 to 7.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, heavy downpours in the upper catchments of rivers could cause a dangerous rise in water levels, while flooding in nullahs and streams, especially Rawalpindi’s Nullah Lai, cannot be ruled out.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain fully alert and ensure their presence in the field to tackle any possible emergency.

He said that, in line with the directives of the Punjab chief minister, district administrations had been instructed to finalise advance arrangements and mobilise all available resources to protect citizens.

The PDMA chief cautioned that water levels in rivers and seasonal streams were expected to rise during the rain spell. Accordingly, the departments concerned, including Health, Irrigation, Communication and Works, Local Government and Livestock, had been placed on alert for timely response.

DG Kathia appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather and to take shelter in safe places during strong winds or storms. He also advised citizens to stay indoors during lightning and thunderstorms.

He added that PDMA rescue teams were on high alert, and in case of emergency, people could immediately contact the PDMA helpline 1129.