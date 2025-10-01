Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari And Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Pay Tributes To Security Forces On Operations In Quetta, Kech

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD/LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tributes to the security forces on successful operations against terrorists in Quetta and Kech Districts.

In separate statements, the president commended the bravery and effective operations of the security forces against

the terrorists of Fitnat-ul-Hindustan.

"The elimination of terrorists is an important achievement for peace and stability in the country. The nation is proud of the sacrifices and bravery of its security personnel," the president said.

He reiterated the unwavering national resolve to completely eliminate the evil intentions of Fitna-ul-Hindustan and terrorism from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated the security forces for two successful operations against Fitnat-ul-Hindustan terrorists in Quetta and Kech districts. He paid tribute to security forces for killing 13 Fitnat-ul-Hindustan terrorists in the two operations.

"Security forces personnel are taking action against terrorists without caring for their lives and ensuring the security of the country. The entire nation stands with security forces in the war against terrorism," PM Shehbaz said.

He resolved to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.

