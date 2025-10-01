Open Menu

Jail Trial Held In May-9 Violence Cases Against PTI Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PTI leaders

Jail trial proceedings were conducted at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday in two separate cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including charges of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Jail trial proceedings were conducted at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday in two separate cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including charges of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May-9 violence.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearings, during which attendance of both bailed and under-trial accused, including senior PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry, was marked inside the jail premises.

The defence completed cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses in the police vehicles arson case, after which the court adjourned further proceedings until October 4.

In another related case concerning the burning of a container outside National Park in Gulberg, prosecution witnesses also recorded their appearances. The court adjourned the hearing in that case until October 8.

The accused are facing serious charges, including sedition and incitement to violence.

Recent Stories

Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi fro ..

Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA

25 seconds ago
 Public trust key to policing: CPO

Public trust key to policing: CPO

27 seconds ago
 GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner

GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner

28 seconds ago
 ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 mill ..

ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 million in 5 operations

30 seconds ago
 Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says ..

Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says DC

33 seconds ago
 Fahd Haroon calls on acting President Yousuf Raza ..

Fahd Haroon calls on acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani

6 minutes ago
MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on pri ..

MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis

6 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muha ..

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pay tribu ..

6 minutes ago
 Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PT ..

Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PTI leaders

6 minutes ago
 Murderer at large arrested

Murderer at large arrested

6 minutes ago
 PES rescued over 459,000 people in Sept across Pun ..

PES rescued over 459,000 people in Sept across Punjab: secretary

3 minutes ago
 Railways special stops at Renala Khurd for urs par ..

Railways special stops at Renala Khurd for urs participants

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan