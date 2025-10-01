Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PTI leaders

Jail trial proceedings were conducted at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday in two separate cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including charges of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Jail trial proceedings were conducted at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday in two separate cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including charges of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May-9 violence.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearings, during which attendance of both bailed and under-trial accused, including senior PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry, was marked inside the jail premises.

The defence completed cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses in the police vehicles arson case, after which the court adjourned further proceedings until October 4.

In another related case concerning the burning of a container outside National Park in Gulberg, prosecution witnesses also recorded their appearances. The court adjourned the hearing in that case until October 8.

The accused are facing serious charges, including sedition and incitement to violence.