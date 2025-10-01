Jail Trial Held In May-9 Violence Cases Against PTI Leaders
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Jail trial proceedings were conducted at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday in two separate cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including charges of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May-9 violence
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Jail trial proceedings were conducted at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday in two separate cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, including charges of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May-9 violence.
Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearings, during which attendance of both bailed and under-trial accused, including senior PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry, was marked inside the jail premises.
The defence completed cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses in the police vehicles arson case, after which the court adjourned further proceedings until October 4.
In another related case concerning the burning of a container outside National Park in Gulberg, prosecution witnesses also recorded their appearances. The court adjourned the hearing in that case until October 8.
The accused are facing serious charges, including sedition and incitement to violence.
Recent Stories
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA
Public trust key to policing: CPO
GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner
ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 million in 5 operations
Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says DC
Fahd Haroon calls on acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani
MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pay tribu ..
Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PTI leaders
Murderer at large arrested
PES rescued over 459,000 people in Sept across Punjab: secretary
Railways special stops at Renala Khurd for urs participants
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA25 seconds ago
-
Public trust key to policing: CPO27 seconds ago
-
GCWUF VC meets newly-appointed commissioner28 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 271 kg of drugs worth Rs 62 million in 5 operations30 seconds ago
-
Establishment of PERA Force appreciable step, says DC33 seconds ago
-
Fahd Haroon calls on acting President Yousuf Raza Gillani6 minutes ago
-
MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis6 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pay tributes to security forc ..6 minutes ago
-
Jail trial held in May-9 violence cases against PTI leaders6 minutes ago
-
Murderer at large arrested6 minutes ago
-
PES rescued over 459,000 people in Sept across Punjab: secretary3 minutes ago
-
Railways special stops at Renala Khurd for urs participants3 minutes ago