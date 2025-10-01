MD Wasa vows to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis

Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Sohail Qadir Cheema has issued instructions to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Sohail Qadir Cheema has issued instructions to resolve consumer complaints on priority basis.

The operations and water directorates have been directed to implement instructions in letter and spirit.

He has said that Wasa’s free helpline number 1334 is fully functional round the clock and citizens can register their complaints regarding their water supply and sewage by calling on the free helpline number.

It has been made mandatory to resolve these complaints according to the prescribed time frame, he said.

He clarified that new pipelines are also being laid in different areas of the city under development schemes and after the completion of these pipelines, the city’s sewage system will be further improved, which will benefit the citizens.