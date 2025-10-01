Open Menu

Murderer At Large Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Police in Peshawar’s Phando area carried out a successful raid, arresting a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Police in Peshawar’s Phando area carried out a successful raid, arresting a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.

Police informed on Wednesday that he accused, named Shoaib son of Lajbar Shaheen, a resident of Muslim Town, had been on the run since August 31.

He allegedly stabbed and killed a man named Salman in Bostanabad area following a verbal dispute.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, Syed Muhammad, after which the accused was declared a proclaimed offender.

Police confirmed that Shoaib has now been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.

