Murderer At Large Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Police in Peshawar’s Phando area carried out a successful raid, arresting a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.
Police informed on Wednesday that he accused, named Shoaib son of Lajbar Shaheen, a resident of Muslim Town, had been on the run since August 31.
He allegedly stabbed and killed a man named Salman in Bostanabad area following a verbal dispute.
The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, Syed Muhammad, after which the accused was declared a proclaimed offender.
Police confirmed that Shoaib has now been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.
