GCWUF VC Meets Newly-appointed Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 07:46 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Vice-Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen (T.I.) called on the Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwer to congratulate him on assuming charge of his office and to explore avenues of collaboration.
They both expressed their commitment to working together on student development opportunities, road improvement at the main campus, and provision of an access road to the new campus, as well as joint environmental protection initiatives.
The meeting reflected a shared vision to strengthen academia–administration linkages for the progress of the city and its youth.
