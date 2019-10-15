UrduPoint.com
Faisal Vawda Says JUI-F Chief Is Always Available On Rent

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Faisal Vawda says JUI-F Chief is always available on rent

The minister says the govt did not touch Rs 11 billion collected for construction of the dam.

LAHORE: (Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) JUIF-F Chief Fazlur Rehman is always available on rent and he would be in discussions in the coming days, says Federal Minister For Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

He said the government did nothing with Rs 11 billion collected for the construction of dam. Country’s top court ordered for investing that amount and, therefore, no other person had any role regarding that money.

“The government has not even touched that money collected for construction of the dam. It was the SC’s order aimed at investment with that amount,” said the Minister. He said the problems would be solved soon.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters on the occasion of his visit to Wapda’s hospital to inquire after a five-year old Wajid Ali who was suffering from eyes’ cancer.

Vawda said he would personally monitor the treatment of the child and bear all his medical expenses. Later, he shifted the child to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital for his treatment, got his tests and said that he would be taken to every that place where his treatment would be possible.

“I’m thankful to the media for highlighting the issue of child. There was negligence about the child’s health who is now suffering from a stage-iv cancer” said Vawda, adding that “we are now shifting it to Shaukat Khanum Hospital for his treatment,”.

Later, answering to a question, Vawda said that they would move an application to the Supreme Court for provision of funds if they needed construction of a dam.

