Faisalabad-Chiniot Road's Construction In Full Swing
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 08:30 PM
The construction work on the 24 kilometer long dual Faisalabad-Chiniot road is in full swing
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The project is being completed at a cost of Rs 7.5 billion under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The project is being completed at a cost of Rs 7.5 billion under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The travelling between two districts will be reduced to minutes by completion of the project.
The earth-work on one side of the road has almost been completed while work on the other side is being completed at a fast pace by the Communication & Works Department.
This was told to Deputy Commissioner Cap. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir during his visit to the project on Tuesday.
