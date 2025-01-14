Open Menu

Faisalabad-Chiniot Road's Construction In Full Swing

Published January 14, 2025

Faisalabad-Chiniot road's construction in full swing

The construction work on the 24 kilometer long dual Faisalabad-Chiniot road is in full swing

The construction work on the 24 kilometer long dual Faisalabad-Chiniot road is in full swing.

The project is being completed at a cost of Rs 7.5 billion under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The project is being completed at a cost of Rs 7.5 billion under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The travelling between two districts will be reduced to minutes by completion of the project.

The earth-work on one side of the road has almost been completed while work on the other side is being completed at a fast pace by the Communication & Works Department.

This was told to Deputy Commissioner Cap. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir during his visit to the project on Tuesday.

