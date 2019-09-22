UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Pesticides, Fertilizers Of 200m Seized In Current Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:40 PM

Fake pesticides, fertilizers of 200m seized in current year

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed said the agriculture task forces seized fake pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 200 million in the current year.

There was zero tolerance against sale of fake pesticides or fertilizers and nobody would be allowed to play havoc with the agriculture sector besides damaging the farming community through substandard pesticides or fertilizers, he added.

Different measures were taken to curb sale of fake fertilizers across the province, he said this while holding a meeting on Sunday.

He said welfare of farmers and revival of the agriculture sector were top priorities of the department.

During the ongoing year,pesticides could not deliver required results especially against elimination of whiteflies and some other pests in cotton crop. He stated that they would prepare a comprehensive report based on research to identify reasons.

In 2019, they had imposed Rs 20 million fine on sellers of fake pesticides and fertilizers, the secretary said and added that they had instructed cotton research institutes to prepare climate smart varieties.

Related Topics

Agriculture Fine Sale Sunday 2019 Cotton Top Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.