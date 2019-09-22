Fake pesticides, fertilizers of 200m seized in current year

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed said the agriculture task forces seized fake pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 200 million in the current year.

There was zero tolerance against sale of fake pesticides or fertilizers and nobody would be allowed to play havoc with the agriculture sector besides damaging the farming community through substandard pesticides or fertilizers, he added.

Different measures were taken to curb sale of fake fertilizers across the province, he said this while holding a meeting on Sunday.

He said welfare of farmers and revival of the agriculture sector were top priorities of the department.

During the ongoing year,pesticides could not deliver required results especially against elimination of whiteflies and some other pests in cotton crop. He stated that they would prepare a comprehensive report based on research to identify reasons.

In 2019, they had imposed Rs 20 million fine on sellers of fake pesticides and fertilizers, the secretary said and added that they had instructed cotton research institutes to prepare climate smart varieties.