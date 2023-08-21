Famous research journal honors Pakistani scientist

The famous research journal, "Frontiers in Pharmacology" has published its recent volume entitled, "Re-emergence of Natural Products for Drug Discovery" in honor of the prominent Pakistani scientist, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):The famous research journal, "Frontiers in Pharmacology" has published its recent volume entitled, "Re-emergence of Natural Products for Drug Discovery" in honor of the prominent Pakistani scientist, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

ICCBS Spokesman said on Monday that Prof. Iqbal Choudhary was given this honor in recognition of his pioneering contribution in the field of Bioorganic, Synthetic, and Natural Product Chemistry.

It is worth mentioning here that the Frontiers, founded in Switzerland, is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest research publisher with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery by making science open.

Under the umbrella of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary heads the two leading research institutions in the country, namely the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof. Choudhary is also serving COMSTECH as the Coordinator General.

It is also worth mentioning here that Prof. Iqbal Choudhary has received the 2021 Mustafa (PBUH) Prize, the most prestigious prize in the Muslim World, for his services in the field of bio-organic chemistry.

He has published 1,175 research papers in the fields of organic and bio-organic chemistry in international journals, 76 books, and 40 chapters in books published by major US and European presses.

He has secured 40 US patents so far. He has established several new centers for the support of industries and government organizations.

As many as 100 local and foreign scholars have completed their Ph.D. degrees under his supervision so far.

Dr. Iqbal has been awarded various national and international awards, including the Iranian Khwarizmi International Award, the ECO Award in Education (Azerbaijan); the COMSTECH Award in Chemistry by the prime minister of Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi and Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-Chief and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, congratulated Prof. Choudhary for his outstanding achievement.