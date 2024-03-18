Famous social worker Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar passed away

A social worker, Edhi of Larkana Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar, who was the founder of Khidmat-i-Masoom Welfare Trust passed away due to breathing problems in the emergency ward of CMC Hospital Larkana on Monday.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A social worker, Edhi of Larkana Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar, who was the founder of Khidmat-i-Masoom Welfare Trust passed away due to breathing problems in the emergency ward of CMC Hospital Larkana on Monday.

He was about 84. He left behind eight sons, daughters and two wives.

Leaders of the society, intellectuals, writers, poets, professors, lawyers, doctors, businessmen, personalities and people related to different religious groups expressed their deep sorrow on the death of Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar.

He was laid to rest in the trust premises, on Monday evening.

People from various walks of life attended his funeral prayers at Colony ground, included notables, politicians, leaders of various political parties and social workers, journalists and relatives including, representatives of civil society.

Late Haji Ali Anwar Khokhar was honored with the Presidential Award "Tamagh-i-Imtiaz" in recognition of his welfare work. Apart from this, he has been honored with more than 35 awards by various government and private organizations

It may be mentioned, he had reunited more than 8,500 missing children with their parents since 1988 when he decided to make it his life’s mission.

He established Khidmat-i-Masoom Welfare Trust, a centre for the missing, abandoned and homeless children and elderly men and women, at the Airport Road which he runs with meagre financial support of local philanthropists.

Late Khokhar started his noble work in 1988 and established the centre in 2001. He has far reunited over 20000 missing children with their parents.