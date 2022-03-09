(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The team of Agriculture and Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday organized a daylong field day at tehsil Sararogha of district South Waziristan and vaccinated hundreds of cattle to increase their immunity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The team of Agriculture and Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday organized a daylong field day at tehsil Sararogha of district South Waziristan and vaccinated hundreds of cattle to increase their immunity.

The team led by District Director Livestock South Waziristan, Noor Sultan held a field day in village Haibat Khel of tehsil Sararogha and examined cattle including cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats etc.

At the event, deworming of cattle was also carried to eliminate internal parasites.

Dr Noor Sultan also met with owners of cattle and informed about importance of deworming.

He said that cattle are not only threatened by outside pests like face flies and horn flies, but also internal parasites like lungworms and gastrointestinal roundworms.

He emphasized for examining their cattle on regular basis and timely vaccination to increase immunity level and deworming were among the best practice to keep the animals healthy.