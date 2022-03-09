UrduPoint.com

Farmer's Field Day Held At Sararogha To Vaccinate, Deworm Cattle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Farmer's field day held at Sararogha to vaccinate, deworm cattle

The team of Agriculture and Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday organized a daylong field day at tehsil Sararogha of district South Waziristan and vaccinated hundreds of cattle to increase their immunity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The team of Agriculture and Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday organized a daylong field day at tehsil Sararogha of district South Waziristan and vaccinated hundreds of cattle to increase their immunity.

The team led by District Director Livestock South Waziristan, Noor Sultan held a field day in village Haibat Khel of tehsil Sararogha and examined cattle including cows, buffaloes, sheep and goats etc.

At the event, deworming of cattle was also carried to eliminate internal parasites.

Dr Noor Sultan also met with owners of cattle and informed about importance of deworming.

He said that cattle are not only threatened by outside pests like face flies and horn flies, but also internal parasites like lungworms and gastrointestinal roundworms.

He emphasized for examining their cattle on regular basis and timely vaccination to increase immunity level and deworming were among the best practice to keep the animals healthy.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Immunity Threatened Agriculture Event Best

Recent Stories

"Power with Safety" drive aims to achieve zero inc ..

"Power with Safety" drive aims to achieve zero incidents in power sector: Chairm ..

2 minutes ago
 Australian star O'Connor out of Paris-Nice race

Australian star O'Connor out of Paris-Nice race

2 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of s ..

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of some fans

37 minutes ago
 Gloves exports witness 17.23% increase

Gloves exports witness 17.23% increase

2 minutes ago
 Gajju Khan Medical College holds white coat ceremo ..

Gajju Khan Medical College holds white coat ceremony for MBBS students

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 9 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 9 Mar 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>