Open Menu

Farmers Training Program Held At SAU To Address Salinity Issues

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Farmers training program held at SAU to address salinity issues

A one-day training program for farmers was organized at the Crop Production Faculty of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam with the support of the Australian Research Council for the technical training of saline-affected farmers in the Indus Basin regions of Sindh under the "Adapting to Salinity in the Indus Basin (ASSIB) Project"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A one-day training program for farmers was organized at the Crop Production Faculty of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam with the support of the Australian Research Council for the technical training of saline-affected farmers in the Indus Basin regions of Sindh under the "Adapting to Salinity in the Indus Basin (ASSIB) Project".

A large number of farmers from Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar participated in the training.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jaan Muhammad Mari said that negative impacts on agricultural production are being observed in Sindh due to salinity in soil and groundwater. He emphasized the importance of farmer training to make these lands cultivable and cope with salinity. He said that Sindh province is most affected by salinity in the country.

The Australian project "Adapting to Salinity in the Indus Basin (ASSIB)" will not only make agricultural lands cultivable through research and recommendations from agricultural and water experts but also enable all stakeholders to play an important role in rehabilitating severely saline lands and making them productive.

Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, the Dean, Faculty of Crop Production mentioned the effects of salinity are present in soil and water in all four districts, particularly due to the use of non-prescription fertilizers, therefore necessitating technical assistance for affected farmers. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Shaukat Ibrahim Abro and others also addressed the gathering.

Later, during the technical session and training, various experts including Dr. Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, Dr. Muharram Ali, Dr. Javed Umrani, Bhawani Shankar and others provided training to farmers on various topics.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Agriculture Hyderabad Jamshoro Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan All From Muharram

Recent Stories

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

9 minutes ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

16 minutes ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

20 minutes ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

20 minutes ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

20 minutes ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

20 minutes ago
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

20 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif o ..

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office

24 minutes ago
 Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, ..

Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea

28 minutes ago
 District police conducts self-defense training for ..

District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students

28 minutes ago
 Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing sur ..

Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..

28 minutes ago
 'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judge ..

'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan