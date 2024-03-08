Farmers Training Program Held At SAU To Address Salinity Issues
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:36 PM
A one-day training program for farmers was organized at the Crop Production Faculty of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam with the support of the Australian Research Council for the technical training of saline-affected farmers in the Indus Basin regions of Sindh under the "Adapting to Salinity in the Indus Basin (ASSIB) Project"
A large number of farmers from Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar participated in the training.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jaan Muhammad Mari said that negative impacts on agricultural production are being observed in Sindh due to salinity in soil and groundwater. He emphasized the importance of farmer training to make these lands cultivable and cope with salinity. He said that Sindh province is most affected by salinity in the country.
The Australian project "Adapting to Salinity in the Indus Basin (ASSIB)" will not only make agricultural lands cultivable through research and recommendations from agricultural and water experts but also enable all stakeholders to play an important role in rehabilitating severely saline lands and making them productive.
Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, the Dean, Faculty of Crop Production mentioned the effects of salinity are present in soil and water in all four districts, particularly due to the use of non-prescription fertilizers, therefore necessitating technical assistance for affected farmers. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Aijaz Ahmed Soomro, Dr. Shaukat Ibrahim Abro and others also addressed the gathering.
Later, during the technical session and training, various experts including Dr. Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, Dr. Muharram Ali, Dr. Javed Umrani, Bhawani Shankar and others provided training to farmers on various topics.
