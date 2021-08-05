UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Urges World To Take Notice Of Modi's RSS Ideology

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

Farrukh urges world to take notice of Modi's RSS ideology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday urged the international community to take notice of Modi's RSS ideology and help Kashmiris in achieving their inalienable right of self determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The minister said in a video message on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on Thursday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He reiterated his government commitment to continue moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri brothers in their just freedom struggle.

He said India could not hoodwinked the international community through malicious propaganda as Pakistan had exposed Modi ugly face to the world.

Farrukh said Prime Minister Imran Khan being a true ambassador and lawyer of Kashmiris highlighted the issue at every international fora whether it was the address to the UN general assembly session or meeting with former United States President Donald Trump.

He paid tribute to the Hurriyat leaders who made sacrifices for the independence of Kashmir.

