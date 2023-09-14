FDA demolishes five illegal colonies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished structures of five illegal colonies in addition to sealing their sales office in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, in a statement, said on Thursday that the enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found five colonies illegal, as those were developed without permission from the competent authority and completing the codal requirements.

Among these colonies included King Orchard and Viceroy Housing of Chak No 192-RB, Meridian Enclave, Sitara Green City and Arshad Block on Canal Express Way.

Therefore, the enforcement team sealed sales offices of these colonies in addition to demolishing their structures.

The developers of these colonies were strictly warned to abide by laws and get their schemes legalised before sale of any plot there; otherwise, they would be sent behind bars, he added.