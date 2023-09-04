FDA seals sales office of illegal housing scheme

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed sales office of an illegal housing scheme and warned its developers to avoid violating the law or be ready to face the music

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed sales office of an illegal housing scheme and warned its developers to avoid violating the law or be ready to face the music.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said in a statement on Monday that some persons had established sales office of an illegal housing colony namely "Meridian Enclave" at Canal Express Road.

The FDA enforcement team sealed the sales office and directed the developers to get their scheme legalised before its advertisement; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them besides sending them behind bars after registration of criminal cases, he added.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed Plot No 20-Z-2 in Madina Town as its owner had developed commercial building on it without getting prior approval and paying commercial fee.

The challan against plot owner was also submitted in the court of special magistrate for further action, he added.