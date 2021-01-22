FDA seals two unapproved housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two unapproved housing schemes and demolished illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

A FDA spokesperson Wednesday said a team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked legal status of private housing schemes and found that two schemes, including Khiaban-e-Green andPrime Camps, were developed without approval. The team sealed the offices of the colonies and demolishedtheir illegal structures.