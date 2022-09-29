UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman Visits Office Of Provincial Ombudsman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Federal ombudsman visits office of provincial ombudsman

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday visited the office of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday visited the office of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

On this occasion, Azam Suleman Khan apprised the federal ombudsman about the performance of the provincial ombudsman office and the steps taken to ensure the protection of the legal rights of the people. He said that proficient use of information technology had created ease for the people seeking relief from government departments.

Applicants could get certified copies of their decisions online and free of charge. The complainants could online submit their applications through the official website https://ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk or they may use the state-of-the-art bilingual mobile application OPMIS for this purpose, he mentioned.

Similarly, complaints could be sent by post, through email or the plaintiffs could visit the concerned regional office to submit an application, he added.

He said that the facility of official helpline 1050 was also provided to help and guide needy people. Now, people could also register their complaints in 36 districts of the province through this facility, he further explained.

The coordinated liaison between the federal and provincial ombudsman institutions would bolster the institutional mechanism of protection of the rights of the needy, concluded Azam Suleman.

Azam Suleman Khan also presented the annual report-2021 to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Mobile Visit Guide May Post From Government

Recent Stories

Stakeholders review loopholes in mineral processin ..

Stakeholders review loopholes in mineral processing sector

7 minutes ago
 Death sentence awarded in murder case

Death sentence awarded in murder case

8 minutes ago
 Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation G ..

Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation Growing, Including in Asia-Paci ..

8 minutes ago
 Disabled-friendly buildings being built to facilit ..

Disabled-friendly buildings being built to facilitate special students: Shafaat ..

8 minutes ago
 EU Lawmaker From Poland Deletes Tweet Thanking US ..

EU Lawmaker From Poland Deletes Tweet Thanking US for Damaging Nord Stream Pipel ..

8 minutes ago
 Three killed and five injured in various incidents ..

Three killed and five injured in various incidents

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.