Federal ombudsman visits office of provincial ombudsman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Thursday visited the office of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest.

On this occasion, Azam Suleman Khan apprised the federal ombudsman about the performance of the provincial ombudsman office and the steps taken to ensure the protection of the legal rights of the people. He said that proficient use of information technology had created ease for the people seeking relief from government departments.

Applicants could get certified copies of their decisions online and free of charge. The complainants could online submit their applications through the official website https://ombudsmanpunjab.gov.pk or they may use the state-of-the-art bilingual mobile application OPMIS for this purpose, he mentioned.

Similarly, complaints could be sent by post, through email or the plaintiffs could visit the concerned regional office to submit an application, he added.

He said that the facility of official helpline 1050 was also provided to help and guide needy people. Now, people could also register their complaints in 36 districts of the province through this facility, he further explained.

The coordinated liaison between the federal and provincial ombudsman institutions would bolster the institutional mechanism of protection of the rights of the needy, concluded Azam Suleman.

Azam Suleman Khan also presented the annual report-2021 to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.