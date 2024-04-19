Open Menu

FESCO Imposes Rs.774.9m On 7,425 Electricity Thieves In 223 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

FESCO imposes Rs.774.9m on 7,425 electricity thieves in 223 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs. 774.9 million fine on 7,425 electricity thieves collectively caught during last 223 days of anti-power-theft campaign in the region.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that the company had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of the Energy Minister (Power Division). The company imposed fine on pilferers under the head of detection units of 17.3 million, in addition to getting cases registered against 7,348 accused whereas the police arrested 6,098 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs. 552.3 million, he added.

Giving further details, he said that FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1,753 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.189.4 million on them under the head of 4296,000 million detection units.

In the Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1,287 electricity thieves and imposed Rs. 132.6 million fine under 3104,000 detection units.

Similarly, 848 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs. 90.5 million under 2520,000 detection units. He said that 1,086 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed Rs.111.3 million fine under 2191,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 1,918 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.187.2 million for 3954,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 533 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.63.6 million for 1265,000 detection units, spokesman added.

