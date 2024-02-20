FIA Arrests Three Human Traffickers
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 09:15 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three human traffickers during a raid in tehsil Burewala, district Vehari.
According to official sources, three alleged outlaws named Rizwan, Adnan and Imran took Rs 30 million from two citizens and promised jobs in Australia and UAE. After receiving money, the alleged outlaws managed to escape. The FIA team successfully traced and arrested the outlaws.
