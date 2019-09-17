UrduPoint.com
FIR Lodged Against 5 Persons Pretending To Be Excise Officials

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

FIR lodged against 5 persons pretending to be excise officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration held 5 persons, around the vicinity of excise and taxation (E&T) department, pretending to be excise officials and lodged First Information Report (FIR) against them.

The raid was conducted by additional deputy commissioner (general) Waseem along with assistant commissioner (Industrial Area) Mehreen and other excise officials, following surge in number of complaints by citizens against touts, Director E&T, Bilal Azam told APP on Tuesday.

The accused, Yousaf, Ahsan, Gulam Mustafa, Saleem Parvez and Jahangir Khan were arrested for their allegedly interference in official affairs of E&T by targeting the visitors in lieu of helping them, according to FIR.

They were also involved in parking vehicles on road outside the office that disrupt traffic flow and hampers the pedestrian movement, it noted.

Azam said, the E&T department was adopting zero tolerance policy to cut the involvement of agent mafia around the office also to encourage the tax payer.

Their entry has been restricted within premises of the department which were offering services to visiting public for filling of relevant forms, he said.

"A vigilance cell was also working to monitor the situation outside and inside the office to bring more transparency in the department", he said.

To discourage the agent- mafia, he said, the department was issuing computerized challan forms for registration and transfer of vehicles and was integrated with ATL list of FBR.

The fees can be calculated on the basis of status of applicant and the payment made against the given challan can also be reconciled in real time, he added.

He appealed the visitors to lodge complaints against the black-sheep of the department, so the legal actions could be initiated against the culprits.

Online forms for registration and transfer were also available on website.

To a query, he said E&T department has introduced an online appointment system for vehicle registration to avoid public inconvenience, enabling public to have online appointment for vehicle registration instead of waiting in long queues.

Online form was available on the official website of Islamabad excise which can be filled online and can be posted, he maintained.

He said the system would give specific time for the registration of the vehicle and the applicant could visit the office at that time to get his work done within no time on special counters that had been established in that regard.

Meanwhile, the visitors had expressed concern over the fast growing activities of tout mafia around the excise office due to negligence of the authorities concerned.

They alleged that agent-mafia also extorts money for the registration of vehicles in collusion with the concerned officials.

/395

