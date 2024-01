ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) A huge fire broke out at Thana Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) in Sector I-11 on Thursday at 9:00 AM.

The fire has reportedly burned down three shops in Sabzi Mandi, including the warehouses in the area, a private news channel reported.

The rescue teams and fire brigade arrived at the scene to control the blaze.