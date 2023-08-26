First female nurse earns PhD in Nursing Science

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Nazia Ilyas, the first female nurse to obtain a PhD degree in Nursing Science, has etched her name in history across the province.

Former Principal Post-graduate College of Nursing Punjab, Ishrat Ishaq, extended her heartfelt congratulations to Nazia Ilyas over the achievement in a statement issued here on Saturday. She praised Nazia for illuminating the nursing field with her PhD in Nursing Science, asserting that her dedication and passion would serve as a guiding light for aspiring students.

Nazia Ilyas credited her success to the unwavering support and guidance of her parents and teachers. Nazia believes that highly educated nurses are poised to elevate the quality of healthcare services to unprecedented levels.

Her PhD thesis was titled "Quality of Midwifery Care for Child Bearing Women at Basic Health Units in Rural Pakistan", which she submitted to Chiang Mai University, Thailand.

Currently serving as Nursing Superintendent at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore, Nazia has previously held positions such as Principal in the College of Nursing and Midwifery at Fatima Jinnah Medical University and Nursing Superintendent at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital. She has also contributed as an Assistant Professor at the University of Health Sciences, Lahore. Fellow nursing officers have joined in congratulating Nazia Ilyas on her momentous accomplishment.