First phase of LG election starts in Shaheed Benazirabad district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The first phase of Local Government election started in a peaceful atmosphere throughout the district for two Town Municipal Corporations of one Municipal Corporation of District Shaheed Benazirabad, 8 Town Committees and 59 Union Councils.

In all 9,18,128 voters are in the field to exercise their right of franchise and elect the candidate of their choice.

The Election Commission has set up 682 polling stations out of which 81 are declared most sensitive and 160 as sensitive polling stations.

District administration has installed CCTV cameras at most sensitive polling stations while 3000 police jawans and officials with the support of Rangers have taken over security arrangements of the polling stations.

Jawans of Army will remain at standby to avert any emergency situation while section 144 is imposed throughout the district to maintain law and order. On the other hand, a complete banis imposed on exhibition of weapons.

District administration is monitoring the situation and controlling law-and-order through the Control Room set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner where officials of district administration, police, rangers and other related departments are present. Administration has allotted Phone No 0244362367 and 03337055020 to receive complaints regarding any issue.