UrduPoint.com

First Phase Of LG Election Starts In Shaheed Benazirabad District

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 01:40 PM

First phase of LG election starts in Shaheed Benazirabad district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The first phase of Local Government election started in a peaceful atmosphere throughout the district for two Town Municipal Corporations of one Municipal Corporation of District Shaheed Benazirabad, 8 Town Committees and 59 Union Councils.

In all 9,18,128 voters are in the field to exercise their right of franchise and elect the candidate of their choice.

The Election Commission has set up 682 polling stations out of which 81 are declared most sensitive and 160 as sensitive polling stations.

District administration has installed CCTV cameras at most sensitive polling stations while 3000 police jawans and officials with the support of Rangers have taken over security arrangements of the polling stations.

Jawans of Army will remain at standby to avert any emergency situation while section 144 is imposed throughout the district to maintain law and order. On the other hand, a complete banis imposed on exhibition of weapons.

District administration is monitoring the situation and controlling law-and-order through the Control Room set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner where officials of district administration, police, rangers and other related departments are present. Administration has allotted Phone No 0244362367 and 03337055020 to receive complaints regarding any issue.

Related Topics

Election Army Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

4 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

13 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

13 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain fr ..

Sherry Rehman exhorts President Alvi to abstain from impeding constitutional aff ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.