First Punjab Painting Competition 2024 Held At GCWUS

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The first district-level Punjab Painting Competition 2024 was held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) by the Department of Information and Culture, Government of Punjab and Punjab Council of the Arts Gujranwala Division, here on Wednesday in which more than 65 students participated.

The students created their ideas on canvas using colours in the 3-hour competition. Kaneez Fatima got the first position, Chashman Kainat second and Zainab Arif got the third position. Cash prizes of Rs. 15,000, Rs.

10,000 and Rs. 5,000 and certificates were given to the position-holders, while certificates of participation in the competition were also distributed among students. Those who succeed at the district level would participate in the competition at the division level.

Special guest at the event was Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences GCWUS Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj.

Other guests of GCWUS included Head Fine Art Raza Rehman, Manager Sooraj Saheeb Saleem, Faisal Sattar, Deputy Director Student Affairs Salbia Abbas and Director sports Atiya Altaf.

