Five Accused Of Bike-lifter, Dacoit Gang Held In Islamabad

Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Shahzad Town and Koral Police have arrested five accused of bike-lifter and dacoit gangs and recovered four stolen motorcycles, a car, cash, gold ornament and weapons from their possession.

A team of police station Shahzad Town traced the gangsters while using modern technology and scientific methods of investigation.

The detainees were identified as Muhammad Faraz, Hameed Ullah and Ishaq Ullah and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession, a news release on Wednesday said.

Similarly, another team of Koral police station held the accused identified as Hassan Ali and Sheer Ali and recovered stolen cash, gold ornament and a car from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed their involvement in numerous incidents of bike lifting in areas of Shahzad Town and Koral police stations. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, during a special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad Sihala and Shahzad Town police teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime namely Ehsan-Ullah, Ameen and Naveed.

The action was taken on the directions of SP Rural Zone Muhammad Usman under the supervision ASP Faryal Fareed, SDPO Sihala Ch Abid , SDPO Koral Abid Ikram including SHOs and others.

