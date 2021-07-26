Five among PO arrested; large quantity of drug seized

The district police Monday arrested five suspects including a proclaimed offender besides recovering 23Kg hashish, 12 bottles of liquor from their possession

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police Monday arrested five suspects including a proclaimed offender besides recovering 23Kg hashish, 12 bottles of liquor from their possession.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain, the crackdown against drug peddlers was in progress.

The Narcotics Eradication Team of police recovered 22.

5Kg hashish from secret cavities of a car during snap checking of vehicles in cantonment area. Police arrested a suspect named Mohammad Tanveer on the spot.

Similarly 12 bottles of liquor have been confiscated from an accused identified as Mohammad Bilal in the city area. While a proclaimed offender Shaukat, wanted to police in attempt to murder case, was arrested from Basti Warkhanwali. The police also recovered a pistol from his possession.