Five-day Anti Polio Immunization Drive Starts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:10 PM

Five-day anti polio immunization drive starts

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) Nov 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Nov, 2020 )::The nationwide anti polio immunization drive kicked off here on Monday wherein children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Commandant Task Force Lower Dir Col Mojtaba Haidar at DHQ Timergara formally inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child.

Deputy Commissioner Sadat Hassan was also present on the occasion.

Col Mujtaba Haider also inspected the established PRC laboratory, isolation ward for COVID-19 patients and ICU ward.

More Stories From Pakistan

