ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, five initiatives have been taken, with an aim to provide opportunities to the youth to develop their skills and talent to help them build a better future for themselves.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, the initiatives include Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA), Prime Minister's Green Youth Movement (GYM), Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth sports League, Establishment of Sports Academies, and Pakistan HEIs – Enrolment, Region, Sectors.

The Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA) was providing an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas and turn them into businesses. In Round-I call and boot camps of 256 shortlisted candidates have been completed. The Round-II call has been announced and the initial desk review has been completed.

The Prime Minister's Green Youth Movement (GYM) aims to sensitize and organize 137 public sector universities' youth for the promotion of environmental conservation and eco-friendly behaviour among the masses. Under the project, 100 percent focal persons, 99 percent oversight committee members, and 99 percent GYM clubs have been constituted and performing numerous activities in five thematic areas i.

e. agriculture forestry, ecotourism, water conservation, renewable energy, and liquid and solid waste management.

The Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is an initiative to find talent on grassroots level in 12 different games. The initiative caters to youth aged between 15 to 25 years. Weightlifting and wrestling were completed. Volleyball's trials have also been completed, while those of hockey, cricket, and football are in process.

A total of 13 academies were planned under the project "Establishment of Sports Academies, High Performance and Resource Center and Youth Olympics." The construction of 10 academies has started while the rest three are pending at the planning stage.

Pakistan HEIs – Enrolment, Region, Sectors: Some 247 universities in the country, in both public and private sectors, were functional in 2020-21 with 57,204 teachers.

The overall enrolment of students in HEIs increased to 2.60 million in 2022-23 from 2.41 million in 2021-22. The enrolment was expected to increase from 2.60 million in 2022-23 to 2.80 million (i.e., 07 percent) in 2023-24.