Five Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Ravine In Dir Upper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) At least five individuals were killed, and fifteen others were injured when a vehicle, enroute to a wedding ceremony, plunged into a ravine in Dir Upper.

According to Rescue 1122 and the police, the incident occurred in the Badali area when the driver of the double-cabin vehicle lost control, leading to a deep fall in the mountains.

Police reported that the injured and deceased have been transported to Wari Hospital, where the condition of five individuals is critical.

The casualties include both children and women.

Local residents actively participated in the rescue operation.

