Five Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Ravine In Dir Upper
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) At least five individuals were killed, and fifteen others were injured when a vehicle, enroute to a wedding ceremony, plunged into a ravine in Dir Upper.
According to Rescue 1122 and the police, the incident occurred in the Badali area when the driver of the double-cabin vehicle lost control, leading to a deep fall in the mountains.
Police reported that the injured and deceased have been transported to Wari Hospital, where the condition of five individuals is critical.
The casualties include both children and women.
Local residents actively participated in the rescue operation.
Recent Stories
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation7 minutes ago
-
72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate7 minutes ago
-
Dense fog patches cause transport havoc for capital's residents7 minutes ago
-
Tough competition expected in NA-44 as political heavyweights lined up17 minutes ago
-
Father murders son over political argument in Peshawar18 minutes ago
-
LRH carries out free cornea transplant of 20 patients in two months28 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against underage drivers continues, 53 FIRs lodged28 minutes ago
-
Woman, daughter killed; two injured in accident28 minutes ago
-
MQM-P organises election rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah37 minutes ago
-
Three members dacoit gang busted38 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy to Australia meets Squadron Leader RAAF (retd)48 minutes ago
-
Sial for strict action against violations of ECP code of conduct48 minutes ago