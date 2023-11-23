FLF to begin from Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The 10th 2-day Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF) will begin from Friday

at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hall under the aegis of the Interloop Private Limited.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram

Tariq and chief executive officer Interloop Private Ltd Musadaq Zulqarnain

among prominent intellectuals, writers, poets and other national level dignitaries

belonging to fine arts will participate in the festival. Three sessions would be held daily.

Asghar Nadeem Syed will give introductory remarks while Musadaq Zulqarnain

will welcome the participants.

During the first session of the first day, the launching ceremony of three books

would be held.

Among these books include: “Harrppa”, “Jahan Abad ki Gallian” and “Gharoob

Sehar ka Waqat”. The third session will of poetry.

The first session on the second day has been dedicated to the centennial

celebrations of Shaukat Siddiqui. The title of second session is “Punjab De Do Mehrajey”.

Various books launching ceremony would be held during the third session of the FLF.