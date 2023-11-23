FLF To Begin From Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The 10th 2-day Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF) will begin from Friday
at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hall under the aegis of the Interloop Private Limited.
President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram
Tariq and chief executive officer Interloop Private Ltd Musadaq Zulqarnain
among prominent intellectuals, writers, poets and other national level dignitaries
belonging to fine arts will participate in the festival. Three sessions would be held daily.
Asghar Nadeem Syed will give introductory remarks while Musadaq Zulqarnain
will welcome the participants.
During the first session of the first day, the launching ceremony of three books
would be held.
Among these books include: “Harrppa”, “Jahan Abad ki Gallian” and “Gharoob
Sehar ka Waqat”. The third session will of poetry.
The first session on the second day has been dedicated to the centennial
celebrations of Shaukat Siddiqui. The title of second session is “Punjab De Do Mehrajey”.
Various books launching ceremony would be held during the third session of the FLF.