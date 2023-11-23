Open Menu

FLF To Begin From Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FLF to begin from Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The 10th 2-day Faisalabad Literary Festival (FLF) will begin from Friday

at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hall under the aegis of the Interloop Private Limited.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram

Tariq and chief executive officer Interloop Private Ltd Musadaq Zulqarnain

among prominent intellectuals, writers, poets and other national level dignitaries

belonging to fine arts will participate in the festival. Three sessions would be held daily.

Asghar Nadeem Syed will give introductory remarks while Musadaq Zulqarnain

will welcome the participants.

During the first session of the first day, the launching ceremony of three books

would be held.

Among these books include: “Harrppa”, “Jahan Abad ki Gallian” and “Gharoob

Sehar ka Waqat”. The third session will of poetry.

The first session on the second day has been dedicated to the centennial

celebrations of Shaukat Siddiqui. The title of second session is “Punjab De Do Mehrajey”.

Various books launching ceremony would be held during the third session of the FLF.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Chamber Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

12 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

2 hours ago
 US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

6 hours ago
Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

15 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

15 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

15 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

15 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan