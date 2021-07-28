FM arrives in Bahrain on two-day official visit

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAMA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) , Jul 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday arrived in Bahrain's capital Manama on a two-day official visit.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Alzayani and Pakistan's ambassador Muhammad Ayub received the foreign minister at the Manama International Airport.

The Foreign Minister will attend the second meeting of the Pak-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission in Manama today and will lead the Pakistani delegation.

He will also address the second meeting of the Pak-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission.

During his visit to Bahrain, the foreign minister will hold meetings with the Bahraini top leadership, including his counterpart.

Bilateral relations and the promotion of cooperation in various fields of mutual interest will be discussed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will also hold talks with local and international media representatives in Bahrain and present Pakistan's views on important regional and global issues.

The foreign minister's visit is expected to help strengthen bilateral fraternal relations and boost economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.