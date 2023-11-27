FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engagements

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Chair of the European Parliament committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister met here on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests

BRUSSELS (Belgium) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Chair of the European Parliament committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister met here on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments and agreed to enhance parliamentary engagement and dialogue for deepening of relations between Pakistan an d the European Union.