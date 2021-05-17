UrduPoint.com
FM Leaves For Turkey To Garner Global Support For Palestinian People

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

FM leaves for Turkey to garner global support for Palestinian people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Monday left for Turkey on an extensive diplomatic mission to draw global attention towards the fast-deteriorating situation in Palestine.

The foreign minister, along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey would, then, leave for New York.

The foreign minister will also address an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to reaffirm Pakistan's support for the cause of oppressed Palestinians.

During his stay in New York, foreign minister Qureshi would hold important meetings with different key figures, a press release said.

He would also talk to local and international media and present Pakistan's stance over the situation in Palestine.

More Stories From Pakistan

