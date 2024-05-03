Aleem Expresses Grief Over Chilas Bus Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communication Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the Chilas bus accident in which several people lost their lives and were injured
In a statement, the minister prayed to the Almighty to give deceased highest position in Heaven and speedy recovery to the injured.
He said the whole nation was saddened over a great loss of lives. He further said that it was duty of the people especially commuters to take precautionary measures to avoid sudden accidents.
