Folk Singer Shaukat Ali Remembered On Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The third death anniversary of famous folk singer Shaukat Ali was observed on Tuesday.
Shaukat Ali was born on May 3, 1944, in a family of artists at Malakwal town in District Gujrat.
He was known for singing Sufi poetry with great vigor and a wide vocal range.
Shaukat Ali was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1990.
Shaukat Ali also received other awards, including "the Voice of Punjab", and "the Pride of Punjab".
