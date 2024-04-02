Open Menu

Folk Singer Shaukat Ali Remembered On Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Folk singer Shaukat Ali remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The third death anniversary of famous folk singer Shaukat Ali was observed on Tuesday.

Shaukat Ali was born on May 3, 1944, in a family of artists at Malakwal town in District Gujrat.

He was known for singing Sufi poetry with great vigor and a wide vocal range.

Shaukat Ali was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1990.

Shaukat Ali also received other awards, including "the Voice of Punjab", and "the Pride of Punjab".

He died on this day in Lahore in 2021.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Died Gujrat Malakwal May Family

Recent Stories

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

59 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

3 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

14 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

17 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan