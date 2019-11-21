Food Authority seizes 73622 kg adulterated edibles items

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in its 12-day drive against food adulteration has seized 73622 kilogram adulterated edible items while closing 168 food outlets

Addressing a press conference, Director General Food Authority Sohail Khan said that vigilance centres have been set up at all regional offices of the authority to launch the campaign against adulteration.

He said that 73622 kg adulterated milk, beverages, soft drinks and other bakery items were seized, adding that 10,000 liter substandard milk, 20,000 rotten fruits, 5,000 kg adulterated spices, over 3,000 kg Chinese Salt were discarded.

The DG said that women teams of the authority also inspected food outlets set up inside houses, adding overall 3725 inspections were carried out in last 12 days while issued 1194 warning notices were served and 2489 follow-up inspections were conducted.

He said that by the end of this year the authority would extend operations in more 15 districts of the province and said that the crackdown against canteens and shops in educational institutions would also be launched.