UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Dept Sets Up Stalls To Provide Flour On Fixed Price In Thar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Food dept sets up stalls to provide flour on fixed price in Thar

The Food department has setup special stalls in Islamkot and Kaloe towns to provide wheat flour on controlled rates to the people of Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The food department has setup special stalls in Islamkot and Kaloe towns to provide wheat flour on controlled rates to the people of Tharparkar district.

The wheat flour is being sold at the price of Rs.

44 per kilogram on the stalls set up on directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Shahzad Tahir Thaheem.

The District Food Controller has informed that 1000 bags each of 10 kg were earmarked for the stalls. The first stall was set earlier at the Mithi town while fair price stalls would be set up in other talukas as well, he added.

Related Topics

Price Tharparkar Wheat

Recent Stories

Punjab University to organise seminar on new R&D f ..

6 minutes ago

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: Nawaz, Maryam exempted ..

6 minutes ago

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences ..

6 minutes ago

National Highways and Motorway Police organises sp ..

6 minutes ago

Woman drowns her 2 kids, attempts suicide in Lahor ..

14 minutes ago

Punjab University organises inter-departmental qui ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.