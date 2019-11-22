Food dept sets up stalls to provide flour on fixed price in Thar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The food department has setup special stalls in Islamkot and Kaloe towns to provide wheat flour on controlled rates to the people of Tharparkar district.

The wheat flour is being sold at the price of Rs.

44 per kilogram on the stalls set up on directives of Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Shahzad Tahir Thaheem.

The District Food Controller has informed that 1000 bags each of 10 kg were earmarked for the stalls. The first stall was set earlier at the Mithi town while fair price stalls would be set up in other talukas as well, he added.